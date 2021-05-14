SEACORP Secures Naval Undersea Warfare Center Contract; VP Jason Vetovis Quoted

Naval Undersea Warfare Center

SEACORP of Middletown announced in April that it was awarded a potential $12.9 million five-year contract by the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department (Code 45) of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, RI. The contract requires SEACORP to support Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) payload integration by providing engineering services supporting the Shock and Fire Enclosure Capsule (SAFECAP) system.

“SEACORP is grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting tactical UUV payload integration through further development of the SAFECAP program. We are excited to utilize our expertise to help the Navy reach its goal of developing advanced, robust unmanned system capabilities to further our strategic and tactical advantage,” commented Jason Vetovis , SEACORP’s vice president of Electronic Warfare (EW) Special Projects.

The company supplies services including program management, quality assurance, prototype fabrication and refurbishment. SEACORP and its associated subcontractors will provide these services, along with material and travel in support of the program.