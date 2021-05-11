Unanet

SOFWERX to Focus on Procurement Speed for USSOCOM; Brian Andrews Quoted

Nichols Martin May 11, 2021 News, Technology

SOFWERX to Focus on Procurement Speed for USSOCOM; Brian Andrews Quoted
SOFWERX

The SOFWERX hub, an innovation-focused nonprofit partnered with U.S. Special Operations Command, will prioritize efforts to procure and transition technologies in an accelerated pace, National Defense Magazine reported Monday.

Brian Andrews, SOFWERX's chief technology officer, said the organization will focus on rapidly procuring technologies and transitioning them to the warfighter, rather than just identifying these products.

He said SOFWERX is also working in partnership with 11 program executive offices to get a better look at USSOCOM's problem sets. SOFWERX now seeks to engage with other organizations supporting other U.S. military components to streamline and speed up technology procurements while avoiding duplication.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Wahid Nawabi

AeroVironment Board of Directors Elect Wahid Nawabi to Become New Chairman; Arnold Fishman Quoted

AeroVironment announced on Tuesday that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Wahid Nawabi to succeed Tim Conver as chairman upon Conver’s retirement effective at the company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. “Tim’s leadership and mentorship have resulted in countless American and allied lives saved as a result of our innovative UAS and TMS solutions,” concluded Nawabi.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved