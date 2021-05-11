SOFWERX to Focus on Procurement Speed for USSOCOM; Brian Andrews Quoted

SOFWERX

The SOFWERX hub, an innovation-focused nonprofit partnered with U.S. Special Operations Command, will prioritize efforts to procure and transition technologies in an accelerated pace, National Defense Magazine reported Monday.

Brian Andrews, SOFWERX's chief technology officer, said the organization will focus on rapidly procuring technologies and transitioning them to the warfighter, rather than just identifying these products.

He said SOFWERX is also working in partnership with 11 program executive offices to get a better look at USSOCOM's problem sets. SOFWERX now seeks to engage with other organizations supporting other U.S. military components to streamline and speed up technology procurements while avoiding duplication.