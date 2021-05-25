Space-Based Capabilities Critical to U.S. National Security, DOD Officials Say

John Hill Principal Director DOD

John Hill, principal director for space policy at the Department of Defense (DOD), told the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) that the U.S. needs bolstered space-based technologies to compete with foreign adversaries, DOD News reported Monday.

Hill said U.S. national security requires these technologies as adversaries Russia and China continue to invest in counter-space systems.

'Russia and China view space as critical to modern warfare and consider the use of counter-space capabilities as both a means of reducing U.S. military effectiveness and winning future wars,'' he stated.

Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations, said the U.S. Space Force will focus on integrating into the military's joint force in the service branch's second year of activity. USSF will also expand its efforts to establish new partnerships and sustain existing ones as part of the service's integration plan.