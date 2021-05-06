Space Force Accelerating Efforts to Develop Into a Fully Digital Service; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

Gen. John Raymond

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) released its most recent vision document on Thursday, presenting the service’s desire to be the world’s first fully digital service. USSF believes it needs to be fully digital because technological solutions are necessary to accelerate its ability to develop, field and operate space capabilities quickly to protect U.S. space supremacy. C4isrnet reported the story on Thursday.

2021 Wash100 Award recipient and chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond commented that “Space is a big data environment. The establishment of the U.S. Space Force gives us a generational opportunity to create a service that is purpose-built for a very unique operating environment. And when you think about our strategic competitors and the threats that we currently face, becoming a digital service is much more than an opportunity. It’s a necessity.”

Gen. Raymond also stated that digitalization is critical to the service because all USSF mission areas rely heavily on data and analysis. Those mission areas being missile warning, weather, domain awareness, surveillance and position, navigation and timing.

The fact that the Space Force is a small branch and that U.S. adversaries such as China and Russia are rapidly developing their space capabilities necessities a digitally fluent workforce that can learn, adapt and react quickly.

The Space Force’s Technology and Innovation Office is tasked with leading the digital transformation. The transformation will focus on four areas: engineering, workforce, headquarters and operations.

“The Space Force is a small, specialized service with an expansive mission. It is inherently more bound to and driven by technology than any other mission set,” said chief technology and innovation officer Maj. Gen. Kimberly Crider.

“We must be committed in turn to providing them (Guardians) with the digital age knowledge, tools and processes they can use and enable and empower their peak performance and unlimited potential in advancing how we design, develop, field and operate space capabilities today and into the future,” added Crider.