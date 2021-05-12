Space Force to Integrate Multi-Manifest Satellite Vehicles for Future Mission

U.S. Space Force

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is preparing to integrate a pair of multi-manifest satellite vehicles that would gather data for future technology development.

The Space-Based Infrared System GEO-5 satellite will carry Technology Demonstration Orbiters 3 and 4, which contain several payloads for U.S. Air Force Academy, Los Angeles Air Force Base said Monday.

The Launch Enterprise Mission Manifest Office within the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center delivered TDO-3 and TDO-4 to Cape Canaveral. Input gathered by both TDOs will inform the development of new military technologies and applications.

USSF and its partners from NASA and the space industry designed, developed and tested both TDO vehicles over a span of nine months. Parsons produced an integrated flight system for the two vehicles.

Both vehicles will be released to a Geo Transfer Orbit before fully separating from SBIRS GEO-5.