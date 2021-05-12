Unanet

Space Force to Integrate Multi-Manifest Satellite Vehicles for Future Mission

Nichols Martin May 12, 2021 News, Technology

Space Force to Integrate Multi-Manifest Satellite Vehicles for Future Mission
U.S. Space Force

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is preparing to integrate a pair of multi-manifest satellite vehicles that would gather data for future technology development.

The Space-Based Infrared System GEO-5 satellite will carry Technology Demonstration Orbiters 3 and 4, which contain several payloads for U.S. Air Force Academy, Los Angeles Air Force Base said Monday.

The Launch Enterprise Mission Manifest Office within the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center delivered TDO-3 and TDO-4 to Cape Canaveral. Input gathered by both TDOs will inform the development of new military technologies and applications.

USSF and its partners from NASA and the space industry designed, developed and tested both TDO vehicles over a span of nine months. Parsons produced an integrated flight system for the two vehicles.

Both vehicles will be released to a Geo Transfer Orbit before fully separating from SBIRS GEO-5.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Rear Admiral

Tyvak Announces Ret. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christian ‘Boris’ Becker as Chief Executive Officer

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, a Terran Orbital company and leading provider of next-generation, turnkey satellite solutions, announced on Thursday that U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Christian “Boris” Becker has been appointed the company’s new CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Admiral Becker to the Tyvak team,” said Marc Bell, CEO of Terran Orbital.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved