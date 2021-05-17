Stacy Cummings on Defense Acquisition Reform

Stacy Cummings DOD

Stacy Cummings, who is performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Department of Defense (DOD) and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said DOD has made progress in the past year to reform the acquisition process, DOD News reported Friday.

“Our goal was to deliver a defense acquisition system that is flexible, that allows for tailoring, and empowers critical thinking and common sense decision making, with the outcome being an acceleration of delivery and timelines," Cummings said Thursday at the McAleese FY2022 Defense Programs conference.

She said the department published 13 acquisition policies in 2020. She noted that those policies can be classified into six pathways that could be used together or individually: urgent capability acquisition; middle tier of acquisition; major capability acquisition; software acquisition; defense business systems; and acquisition of services.

"What I was really looking for is that it would be interactive, and you would use the policy to help inform decision making exactly when you need it,” Cummings said of the policy documents.