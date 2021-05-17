Stefanie Tompkins: DARPA Seeks Natural Language Processing Tech for Cross-Cultural Military Communications

Stefanie Tompkins Director DARPA

Stefanie Tompkins, director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), said that DARPA's Computational Cultural Understanding (CCU) program is seeking artificial intelligence-based technology to automate the analysis interpretation of military insights, the National Defense Magazine reported Friday.

She told attendees at a recent McAleese & Associates-hosted event that the effort will focus on developing natural language processing tools designed "not just to read language, but to understand and interpret cultural cues.”

DARPA said the program's first research area will center on addressing technical challenges related to sociocultural norm discovery, emotion recognition and impactful change detection.

The second area will explore the potential of a dialogue assistance service to automate sociocultural context recognition and apply initial research outputs to prevent cross-cultural miscommunications.

Interested parties can submit proposals for the CCU program through June 16th, according to a broad agency announcement posted on SAM.gov.

