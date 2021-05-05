Ted Kaouk: Federal CDO Council to Release Data Science Training Program Use Cases

Ted Kaouk Chair Federal CDO Council

Ted Kaouk, chairman of the Federal Chief Data Officers Council, said the council is preparing to introduce 10 data science training program use cases compiled by its data skills development working group that seeks to help agencies strengthen their data workforces, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

“We have an opportunity to accelerate that learning because we can learn about what others are doing – what’s worked for them,” Kaouk said Tuesday during an ACT-IAC event Tuesday. “And I think that crosses the data skills domain; that crosses data sharing."

The council’s COVID-19 data coordination working group has created prototypes to tackle challenges related to data sharing between agencies.

“That’s really focused on working with [the Department of Health and Human Services] to facilitate broader access to key public health data across internal agencies and developing decision support tools that are primed to be shared across agencies,” said Kaouk, who also serves as chief data officer of the Department of Agriculture.

He also expects agencies to come up with their first artificial intelligence inventories later in 2021 upon the release of guidance being developed by the Federal CDO Council with the Federal Chief Information Officers Council.

To register for this virtual forum, visit the GovConWire Events page.