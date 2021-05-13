Unanet

Teledyne to Hold Investor Meetings

William McCormick May 13, 2021 News, Technology

Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President, will be holding investor meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19.

Teledyne’s latest investor presentation will be publicly available on the company’s website.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

