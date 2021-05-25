True North Solutions and Unanet A/E Sign Agreement For Data Management Services; Blair Hanel Quoted

Unanet

Unanet A/E announced on Tuesday that it has signed a new agreement with True North Solutions . The agreement stipulates that Unanet A/E will replace True North's disparate business management systems with one simple-to-use platform that provides a single source of business information with real-time, interactive insights that facilitate data-driven business decisions.

"As our firm expands, it has quickly become clear we needed improved reporting, project visibility, resource planning and management that simply wasn't possible with the basic technology tools we currently have implemented," commented Blair Hanel , True North Solutions president.

"Unanet A/E will give us reports and dashboards with real-time information so we can easily and quickly track project updates and make decisions based on up-to-date information. And most importantly, as we continue to grow domestically and internationally, we know Unanet A/E will scale and expand with us," Hanel added.

True North will use Unanet to replace its use of QuickBooks , Tenrox and homegrown spreadsheets, which the company had used to manage its business at the earliest stages. The company has grown to the point where a more comprehensive ERP system is required to handle its data.

Unanet A/E’s ERP system incorporates built-in multi-currency and multi-company capabilities to enable True North to manage its growing business across borders with seamless and straightforward accounting and invoicing. Unanet A/E's technology will offer real-time data updates, project management and insight. True North can offer increased transparency to its clients.

True North has begun implementing Unanet A/E and intends to roll it out to its employees in Denver and Calgary by mid-2021.

"We frequently hear about companies running their large-scale businesses with tools that simply can't keep up with their rate of growth,” said Matt Pantana , SVP of Product for Unanet A/E.

“When it becomes time to make the digital transition to more sophisticated business management, our trusted team takes the time to explain and educate businesses about how ERP systems can benefit them and builds a solution that works for them and integrates easily, rather than forcing them to adapt their company to the system.”