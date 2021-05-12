Tyvak Announces Ret. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christian ‘Boris’ Becker as Chief Executive Officer

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Christian “Boris” Becker

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, a Terran Orbital company and leading provider of next-generation, turnkey satellite solutions, announced on Thursday that U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Christian “Boris” Becker has been appointed the company’s new CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Admiral Becker to the Tyvak team,” said Marc Bell, CEO of Terran Orbital. “His proven leadership and rich background in satellite systems and U.S. defense and intelligence requirements add tremendous value to our growth strategy.”

With more than 33 years of leadership in the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense (DOD), Admiral Becker brings an extensive knowledge of global satellite and communication networks to the role.

“He deeply understands the needs of our customer base and his appointment reinforces Tyvak’s commitment to provide a full suite of satellite solutions to our customers in the U.S. and across the globe,” Bell added.

Most recently, he served as the chief executive of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and led a global organization of more than 11,000 people in the design, delivery and supporting logistics of the U.S. Navy’s global satellite and communications networks and enterprise-wide business systems.

“I am honored and excited to be part of the Tyvak family”, Becker commented. “This is a great team focused on delivering game-changing solutions to the most challenging problems our customers face. The demand signal for space-based solutions is enormous and Tyvak is uniquely positioned to serve those growing needs.”

About Terran Orbital Corporation

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading innovator and provider of end-to-end satellite services and mission solutions. Building on its satellite heritage, through its subsidiary PredaSAR Corporation , Terran is developing and deploying the world’s most advanced commercial software-defined Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation.