USSOCOM to Address Future Warfare Challenges via Emerging Tech; Gen. Richard Clarke Quoted

USSOCOM

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has planned investments in a range of emerging technologies to address the challenges of future warfare, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday.

These technologies include secure data sharing, edge computing and others that can improve USSOCOM's performance in information and electronic warfare.

“We have to develop and make sure we really look at what SOF [special operations forces] can do in competition and what SOF can do in high-end conflict,” Gen. Richard Clarke, USSOCOM commander, said at the National Defense Industrial Association’s Special Operations Forces Industry Conference.

USSOCOM's Hyper-Enabled Operator effort helps the command's operations personnel make information-aided decisions. This effort had a budget of $16 million in fiscal year 2020.