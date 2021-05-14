Veritone Announces MARVEZL.ai VAAS Solution; CEO Ryan Steelberg Quoted

Veritone

Veritone announced on Friday its launch of Veritone MARVEL.ai, an end-to-end Voice-as-a-Service (VAAS) solution that enables media companies, brands, marketers, celebrities and influencers, many of whom are current Veritone customers and partners, to create, manage, license and monetize hyper-realistic synthetic voices.

“Veritone MARVEL.ai is a natural extension of our expertise in artificial intelligence, digital content licensing and audio advertising. By offering the most advanced synthetic voice models and supporting both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech processes, Veritone MARVEL.ai is setting the standard for the synthetic content ecosystem,” commented Ryan Steelberg , Veritone’s president.

“Whether you’re a media company, brand, or an influencer, celebrity or athlete, the ability to easily create custom, authentic voices means that Veritone MARVEL.ai is a true game-changer for the media and entertainment industries,” Steelberg added.

Veritone’s MARVEL.ai is a significant technology because it can support both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech processes and offers the first complete, end-to-end suite of voice capabilities. These capabilities include creation and usage, management, production workflows, licensing, compliance and clearance and monetization.

MARVEL.ai is powered by aiWARE, Veritone’s operating system for artificial intelligence. MARVEL.ai also enables users to leverage multiple best-in-class voice engines, providing them with the best solution possible for their specific needs.

MARVEL.ai’s incorporation of aiWARE enables users to combine top voice engines with other cognitive capabilities. For example, translation, sentiment analysis and content classification create the highest quality content at scale.

Brent Weinstein , chief information officer of Veritone’s customer United Talent Agency , remarked, “As advances in audio AI create new opportunities for talent, there is a need for reliable technology to manage and protect these rights. Veritone’s solution, coupled with their premium audio expertise, creates a new opportunity for our clients to unlock new revenue streams in a safe and secure manner.”

About Veritone

Veritone is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that transform commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities dramatically.