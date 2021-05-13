Yll Bajraktari of AI Commission Underscores Need for US Companies to Develop AI Tech Responsibly

Yll Bajraktari Executive Director NSCAI

Yll Bajraktari, executive director of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), has urged U.S. technology companies to be responsible and to observe safety when developing and adopting artificial intelligence, CyberScoop reported on Wednesday.

During an AI-focused event, the longtime security official advised the public to mull over the ethical use of emerging AI technologies.

"The United States should make developments in this field responsibly, and we need to take steps to ensure that these technologies work with and toward democratic values,” Bajraktari said.

In March, NSCAI released a report discussing an integrated national strategy aimed at enabling the U.S. to defend its assets in the AI era and to win the technology competition by furthering partnerships with allies, reorienting citizens and reorganizing the government.

"Bold action is needed to meet the promise of emerging and disruptive technology like AI. Doing more of the same will not meet the call," Bajraktari said.