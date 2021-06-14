Accenture to Acquire umlaut; CEO Julie Sweet Quoted

Julie Sweet CEO Accenture

Accenture has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire umlaut, an engineering consulting and services firm headquartered in Aachen, Germany, to scale the company’s deep engineering capabilities to use digital technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence and 5G to transform how they design, engineer and manufacture their products.

“We predicted that digital would ultimately be applied at scale to the core of a company’s business – the design, engineering and manufacturing of their products. And, for nearly a decade Accenture has been building the unique capabilities and ecosystem partnerships to combine the power of digital with traditional engineering services,” said Accenture CEO Julie Sweet.

This acquisition will significantly expand Accenture’s Industry X services with more than 4,200 industry-leading engineers and consultants across 17 countries. In addition, the move will also expand Accenture’s capabilities across a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunications, energy and utilities.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the need for companies to transform these core operations, and umlaut’s leading and highly-specialized engineering services will enhance our ability to meet the accelerating demand and also continue innovating for our clients.”

Umlaut will be next in a series of 22 acquisitions Accenture has made since 2017 to build its Industry X capabilities. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and no financial terms have been disclosed at this time.