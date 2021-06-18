Unanet

AFRL Completes Service Life of Science Experiment Spacecraft; Michael Starks Quoted

Nichols Martin June 18, 2021 News, Technology

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has concluded operations of a nearly two-year-old spacecraft designed to serve as a testbed for various science experiments. 

The Demonstration and Science Experiments (DSX) spacecraft ended its service life on May 31st after 706 days of activities on orbit, AFRL said Thursday. A SpaceX-made Falcon Heavy rocket sent DSX to space in 2019 for the Department of Defense's (DOD) Space Test Program.

DSX's total service life exceeded AFRL's initial expectation by almost a year. Michael Starks, who now leads DSX’s primary mission, said the spacecraft accommodated more than 1,300 experiments.

“This is a huge contribution to understanding how the space environment affects our spacecraft and how we can protect against it – it was a mission that only AFRL could do," he said.

The National Security Agency (NSA) has released a document to help organizations protect call processing systems from cyber threats. The report, titled "Deploying Secure Unified Communications/Voice and Video over IP Systems," provides guidance on the security of Voice and Video over Internet Protocol and Unified Communications systems.

