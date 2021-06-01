AFRL Stands up Specialized Facilities for Airman Pressure Testing; Darrell Phillipson Quoted

Air Force Research Laboratory

The Air Force Research Laboratory has opened a new facility designed to train airmen for performance in altitudes with high pressure.

Four computer-controlled altitude chambers compose AFRL's research altitude chamber facility, where airmen undergo physiology training for high-pressure scenarios, the laboratory said Friday. The U.S. Air Force held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 27 to celebrate RAC's opening.

The facility supports AFRL's 711th Human Performance Wing, which helps airmen enhance physiological performance via medical technology. AFRL works with Naval Medical Research Unit – Dayton to pursue this task, which uses state-of-the-art facilities including RAC.

“Aerospace physiology research and training, here in the RAC and in our other facilities, is essential to the readiness of our aircrews and their missions,” said Darrell Phillipson, acting director of AFRL’s human performance wing.