AFWERX Demos Kitty Hawk’s Electric Transportation Aircraft; Lt. Col. Martin Salinas Quoted

Nichols Martin June 8, 2021 News, Technology

Heaviside Electric Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force's AFWERX innovation program partnered with Kitty Hawk to test the Heaviside electric aircraft in an operational exercise last month.

AFWERX's Agility Prime program and Kitty Hawk, a company focused on electric flight transportation, demonstrated the aircraft's remote flight and automated capabilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Air Force Research Laboratory said Monday.

“This exercise produced important data that will bolster the program going forward,” said Lt. Col. Martin Salinas, who leads the mission design team at the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center.

The Heaviside electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft demonstrated the ability to support evacuation, logistics and personnel recovery during the exercise.

California-based Kitty Hawk developed Heaviside, which is designed to fly at a maximum speed of 180 miles per hour.

