Air Force Releases Results of GBSD Missile Environmental Assessment

Nichols Martin June 21, 2021 News, Technology

Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent

The Department of the Air Force has released an environmental assessment of efforts to modernize the U.S. military's intercontinental ballistic missile. The Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) test program's final environmental assessment covers proposed efforts to demonstrate GBSD at U.S. Army Garrison–Kwajalein Atoll and waters surrounding the Marshall Islands, the U.S. Air Force said Sunday.

The analysis also tackles the establishment of the program's dedicated training unit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, and how the demonstration may impact the environment.

The GBSD program aims to deliver an updated ballistic missile system that would replace and succeed the existing Minuteman III. Northrop Grumman develops GBSD.

Interested parties may access the environmental analysis here.

