Air Force Research Lab Publishes Guidance on Cislunar Space

Cislunar Space

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has released a document designed to help military servicemen understand the cislunar space concept, which refers to the space between Earth and the moon.

The document, titled “A Primer on Cislunar Space,” features a description of cislunar space, related details and specific measurements to help readers determine the space's physical coverage.

U.S. Space Force members may use the document to inform plans, technologies and concepts for cislunar operations. The Space Force agreed to protect U.S. space interests in support of NASA, whose operational coverage includes cislunar space.

The primer also provides graphical figures made to help USSF members visualize cislunar space.