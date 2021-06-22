Akima Named To Bloomberg Government’s BGOV200 List; CEO Bill Monet Quoted

Bill Monet President

Akima announced on Tuesday that the company has been named number 63 out of 200 federal contractors on Bloomberg Government's tenth annual BGOV200 list . According to the fiscal year 2020 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies, Akima has $1.1 billion in prime federal contracts.

“Akima’s ranking in this year’s BGOV200 report reflects our company’s growth as well as our commitment to our shareholders and customers,” said Bill Monet , Akima's president and CEO.

“We are honored and proud to be included on this list with the other outstanding federal contractors, and we are dedicated to providing continued support and exemplary services to our government customers in the future,” added Monet, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The 10th annual BGOV200 list results from extensive stat management for company hierarchy, contract title and agency assignments. Data integrity makes this the premier source for government contract businesses attempting to sense shifts in the highly competitive landscape.

Bloomberg Government’s final results state that fiscal 2020 marks the fifth straight year of increased government contract spending, with contracting dollars increasing by $83 billion when compared to fiscal 2019.

Akima’s $1.1 billion in prime federal contracts illustrates the company’s ability to execute government contracts and its success has continued into FY 2021. For example, in June, RiverTech , an Akima subsidiary, secured a potential five-year, $40 million contract to train the flight crews of the U.S. Air Force (USAF) in Europe-Air Forces Africa.

That recent award requires RiverTech to provide live, virtual, constructive, academic and simulator instruction services to USAFE-AFAFRICA. Such services include facilitating an instrument refresher course for USAF airmen and teaching them in cockpit management, local area orientation and theater indoctrination.