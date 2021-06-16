Alion Lands $72M U.S. Air Force Contract For UAS Program Support; Terri Walker-Spoonhour Quoted

Terri Walker-Spoonhour Alion Science and Technology

Alion Science and Technology announced on Wednesday that the company has secured a five-year $72 million task order awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron from the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

The task order requires Alion to perform research, analysis, trade studies, and testing to provide recommendations and plans for the development, integration, management, and technical support for UAS programs .

“Support includes air survivability, reverse engineering, prototype development, cybersecurity and training as well as whole system modification and integration to successfully deliver products to benefit the UASPO,” commented Terri Walker-Spoonhour , Alion’s senior vice president of Operations and acting general manager of the Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group.

“Our systematic approach achieves speed in planning and execution, allowing us to deliver results quickly and efficiently against urgent operational requirements. We look forward to supporting the Army PEO Aviation’s UASPO,” added Walker-Spoonhour.

The company will help to Endurance UAS, Tactical UAS, Soldier UAS and Command Control and Effects for Army Program Executive Office Aviation (PEO AVN) Unmanned Aircraft Systems Project Office.

The PEO AVN support includes working on projects, systems, subsystems, components, and support equipment to enable the PEO AVN program managers to develop capability, increase availability, improve reliability, and reduce the support costs of UAS programs.

UAS development will focus on airworthiness, data interoperability, Information Assurance (IA), hardware interchangeability, testing and evaluation, maintenance management, data analysis, obsolescence management and systems engineering practices.

The company will perform reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability and interoperability analysis and developing strategies. As well as analyzing and recommending solutions for logistics, testing, independent verification and validation, life-cycle and cost issues to refine and improve sustainability initiatives.

Alion works with the Defense and Intelligence communities by designing and delivering advanced engineering solutions that meet current and future demands. The company specializes in big data, analytics, and cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, electronic warfare and C5ISR.