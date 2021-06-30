Anne Neuberger: Microsoft Exchange Hack Attribution, Follow-Up Action Coming Soon

Anne Neuberger Deputy National Security Adviser

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, hinted that the White House will release a formal attribution for the hack of Microsoft's Exchange email service in the coming weeks and what steps the government will take in response to the cyberattack, Nextgov reported Tuesday.

She said at a Silverado Policy Accelerator-hosted virtual event the Biden administration seeks to transform how the federal government buys software as part of the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.

"We require that the companies do independent or automated third-party assessments and make the results available," explained Neuberger.

The Microsoft Exchange breach, which affected users across the public and private sectors, points to hardware and software vulnerabilities as a root cause of cybersecurity incidents, according to the White House official.

Microsoft links the attack to a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group, dubbed Hafnium.