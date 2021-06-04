Army Backs Kent State’s Virtual Reality Lab to Study Small Soldier Group Dynamics; MILO GM Robert McCue Quoted

Kent State Virtual Reality Lab

The Army Research Laboratory has funded the development of an immersive virtual reality hub where Kent State University scientists can examine how small groups operate in extreme environments using VR and other biophysiological instruments.

ARL said Thursday headsets in the VR lab are equipped with 3D eye-tracking and omnidirectional treadmills that are intended to work with electroencephalogram-based biometric technology.

“Understanding the consequences of status-based behavior in a variety of settings, including small team contexts, can help the Army prepare and train for modern military operations,” said Will Kalkhoff, director of the Electrophysiological Neuroscience Laboratory of Kent (ENLoK).

Kenn State researchers teamed up with Arotech's MILO business to apply social science and new technology platforms at the Department of Defense to increase military and law enforcement personnel readiness.

“Our ultimate goal is to advance the scientific understanding of behavior and decision-making under threat and, in so doing, reduce danger to our servicemen and women and improve mission success by facilitating team functioning under threat," said Robert McCue, general manager of MILO.

The ENLoK team previously identified neurological signals through brain activity analyses as part of an ARL-funded research project.