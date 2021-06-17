Unanet

Army Demos Autonomous Missile Launcher for Multidomain Operations

Nichols Martin June 17, 2021 News, Technology

Autonomous Multidomain Launcher

The U.S. Army demonstrated a launcher designed to autonomously fire missiles at maritime or ground-based targets, Defense News reported Wednesday.

The wheeled Autonomous Multidomain Launcher rolls out of transport aircraft then fires missiles, like an autonomous counterpart of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. The demonstration took place Wednesday at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona to exhibit how AML would contribute to multidomain operations.

Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, who leads the Army's efforts to modernize long-range precision fires, said the 18th Field Artillery Brigade ran the demonstration for over an hour. The system fired seven rockets to simulate the range of the future Precision Strike Missile.

