Atlas Research, Prometheus Federal Services Joint Venture Secures Potential $1B VA Contract For IT Architecture

Titan Alpha , a joint venture between Prometheus Federal Services (PFS) and Atlas Research , announced on Tuesday it secured a potential $1 billion 10-year contract to support the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research and Development (ORD) in achieving an integrated research enterprise architecture . The contract was awarded on the VHA Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) contract.

The ORD works to enhance the well-being of veterans and the country through developing innovative healthcare-related technologies and capabilities. The ORD, PFS and Atlas Research will work together to achieve a seamless and functional learning healthcare system.

The partnership will develop strategic communication support services, healthcare organizational design and optimization, research and conference and event planning. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the ORD to mobilize the U.S.’s largest research program within an integrated healthcare system.

Titan Alpha’s contract award requires the venture to support ORD in its effort to quickly respond to current and emergent areas of research that are of high impact to Veterans. Including COVID-19 research activities and interagency collaboration on pandemic-related interventions and vaccines.

PFS is an economically disadvantaged woman-owned small business (EDWOSB) and a verified service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that provides expertise in management, healthcare information technology, health education, strategy and operations to federal health and social services sectors.

Atlas Research drives mission-critical innovation and transformation by partnering with federal health organizations. It also works to positively impact vulnerable populations, tests interventions to support special populations and assists in addressing social determinants of health.

The Titan Alpha joint venture is built on well-established partnerships between PFS and Atlas Research, first dating back to an October 2017 Mentor-Protégé Agreement between the two companies.