BAE Systems Secures Potential $104.8M Navy Contract For USS San Diego Modernization

BAE Systems

BAE Systems announced on Monday that the company secured a $90.2 million U.S. Navy contract for the maintenance and modernization of the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22). If all options are exercised, the contract could reach $104.8 million in value.

“The upcoming USS San Diego project is a major event in the service life of the ship, expanding its capability to execute a wide range of naval missions for many years to come,” commented David Thomas Jr. , BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair vice president and general manager.

The docking selected restricted availability (DSRA) contract will require BAE Systems to dry-dock the 684-foot-long ship and perform work on the underwater hull, repair its system of ballast tanks and preserve its amphibious well deck area.

The company will also refurbish the living spaces for as many as 800 sailors and Marines that can be carried aboard. The work is planned to begin in September 2021 at the company’s San Diego shipyard and take over a year to complete.

USS San Diego was commissioned in May 2012 and is the fourth Navy vessel named after the southern California city. It is also the sixth ship of the San Antonio class.

“Our team of employees, subcontractors and Navy personnel look forward to ushering USS San Diego into its next phase of fleet readiness. We also recognize the unique and special opportunity to work aboard a ship named for our hometown,” added Thomas.

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion and overhaul services for the Navy. The company also has vast experience in contracting work for other Department of Defense organizations such as the U.S. Air Force .