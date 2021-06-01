Biden’s 2022 GSA Budget Plan Reflects Federal IT, Real Estate, Fleet Investment Priorities; Katy Kale Quoted

Katy Kale Acting Administrator GSA

The General Services Administration (GSA) has outlined proposals in President Biden's budget request that would support federal information technology modernization, real estate management and fleet electrification projects for fiscal year 2022.

GSA said Friday the White House requested an additional $500 million for priority IT system upgrade and cybersecurity work through the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) program.

The president's budget blueprint includes $11 billion for the optimization of government real estate operations and roughly $1.7 billion of the amount would go to building safety, condition improvement and space utilization initiatives.

The agency spending proposal sets aside $300 million for the procurement of zero-emission electric vehicles and charging equipment as part of the Biden administration's multiyear plan to transform the federal fleet.

"Through strategic investments in our nation’s infrastructure, we can make public buildings more resilient and sustainable, make government technology more accessible and secure, and continue the transition to an electric federal fleet,” said Katy Kale, acting administrator of GSA and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.