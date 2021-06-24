Brian Campo: DHS to Determine Most Suitable Uses of Different AI Applications

Brian Campo Deputy CTO DHS

Brian Campo, deputy chief technology officer (CTO) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said DHS wants to compare artificial intelligence, robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning from each other and determine applications the best suit each of these different concepts.

Campo said at the Federal Drive show that the department wants to identify the commonalities of these different technologies to determine how each of them can impact larger needs.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do with any technology is trying to find those common elements, trying to figure out how do all of those technologies really impact and where can we find commonalities between them, he said.

The deputy CTO noted that RPA specifically refers to the automation of manual tasks, as AI and ML differ from each other based on how data is applied.

Eric Hysen, DHS's chief information officer, wants to assess how these three technologies will impact the department's stakeholders and customers, according to Campo.