Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey Wants to Hear Army Network User Feedback

Jeth Rey Director Army Network CFT

Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey, director of the U.S. Army Futures Command Network Cross-Functional Team, said he expects to hear soldiers' feedback on agile technology, cryptography and data management to transform their operating environment.

Rey also intends to ask other CFT leaders and the Department of the Army chief information officer for their insight on network modernization priorities, the military service said on June 22.

"That’s going to be my priority — hearing what they want the Network Cross-Functional Team to focus on, in order to improve the environment that they operate in every single day," he said.

The Network CFT aims to help the branch accelerate technology insertion into the service network that will support data access in future missions on the battlefield.

“Going from 5G WiFi, to terrestrial circuits, to satellite-based systems as an automatic transition will give us greater operational flexibility across the board,” added Rey.

