Capt. Gregory Petrovic Assumes Command of Navy’s Corporate Laboratory; Rear Adm. Lorin Selby Quoted

Gregory Petrovic Commanding Officer NRL

Capt. Gregory Petrovic, formerly an executive officer of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), has started his new duties as commanding officer of NRL.

Petrovic succeeds Capt. Ricardo Vigil, who will transition to the position of deputy director in the Navy Office of Low Observable and Counter-Low Observable Policy, Technology and Advanced Projects, NRL said Friday.

Petrovic will be responsible for the overall management of the Department of the Navy's corporate laboratory as well as the lab's coordination with other military services and compliance and technical functions.

As part of his operational tours, he led the inaugural of the “Mad Foxes” Patrol Squadron 5’s P-8 Poseidon aircraft mission in Okinawa, Japan, and his combat aircrew supported Operation Enduring Freedom following the 9/11 terror attacks.

Vigil received a Legion of Merit award Friday at a change of command ceremony for his leadership at NRL over the past two years.

“Capt. Vigil led a great team at NRL through some of the most challenging moments, including a pandemic, without missing a beat when it comes to providing our Sailors and Marines with the best capabilities in the world,” said Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, chief of naval research.