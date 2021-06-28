Unanet

Census Bureau Helps Other Agencies Run Their Own Data Programs; Drew Zachary Quoted

Nichols Martin June 28, 2021 News, Technology

Drew Zachary Director of Census Bureau Opportunity Project

The U.S. Census Bureau is assigning technology teams to help other agencies establish their own data sprint programs, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Drew Zachary, director of the Census Bureau's Opportunity Project, told Federal News Network she is leading the development of a new work model that would allow partner agencies to adopt a do-it-yourself approach as the bureau supports larger efforts.

The Minority Business Development Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Treasury compose the bureau's partners under the effort.

Similarly, the bureau is also extending its support to data programs of local government agencies including New York City’s office of the chief technology officer.

