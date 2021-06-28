Christy Abizaid Confirmed to Lead National Counterterrorism Center; DNI Avril Haines Quoted

Christine Abizaid Director NCTC

Christy Abizaid, most recently vice president of global operations at Dell Technologies, has received Senate confirmation to serve as director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC).

She will be the first female head of the government's primary organization responsible for analyzing terror threats and sharing terrorism-related information with government and commercial entities.

“Christy brings a command of counterterrorism issues, leadership acumen, thoughtfulness, and enterprising approach that will enable her to effectively steer the Intelligence Community’s work on these issues and lead the CT mission into the future,” said Avril Haines, director of national intelligence and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Abizaid previously worked at the Department of Defense (DOD) as deputy assistant secretary for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia. Before that, she served as a director for counterterrorism at the White House's National Security Council (NSC) and spent seven years as a senior intelligence analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) Joint Intelligence Task Force Combating Terrorism.