Unanet

CISA Lists First Entries in Catalog of ‘Bad’ Cyber Practices

Jane Edwards June 28, 2021 News, Technology

CISA Lists First Entries in Catalog of ‘Bad’ Cyber Practices
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is working on a catalog of bad cyber practices that pose risks to organizations supporting critical infrastructure and national critical functions.

CISA said the use of end-of-life or unsupported software and default, fixed or known passwords and credentials in support of NCFs and critical infrastructure increases risks to national security, public health and safety and economic security.

The agency described the first two listed practices as “egregious in internet-accessible technologies.”

“While these practices are dangerous for Critical Infrastructure and NCFs, CISA encourages all organizations to engage in the necessary actions and critical conversations to address Bad Practices,” according to the CISA notice.

The agency’s move comes in response to recent cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, said in a recent interview that a new executive order provides the agency with new authorities to counter cyberattacks, including the development of a common playbook for cyber incident response.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Sen. Maggie Hassan

New Bipartisan Bill Aims to Bolster Federal Cyber Workforce; Sen. Maggie Hassan Quoted

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, have presented a bill that aims to fortify the federal government's workforce of cyber professionals. The Federal Cybersecurity Workforce Expansion Act would establish two cyber training programs: one with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the other with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved