Unanet

Coast Guard Plans Biometric System Upgrade

Angeline Leishman June 25, 2021 News, Technology

Coast Guard Plans Biometric System Upgrade
BASS RFI

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a request for information (RFI) to identify potential industry sources that could help update the service branch's biometric system for migrant interdiction operations and law and treaty enforcement missions, according to a notice posted on SAM.gov.

USCG said Wednesday it will collect and use data from the market research effort to plan its migration to version 3.0 of the Biometrics at Sea System (BASS).

According to a 2016 privacy impact assessment, BASS collects biometric information to aid USCG members in screening individuals caught entering the U.S. illegally through maritime channels.

The branch noted that the technology supports the enforcement of immigration laws by helping military users to identify repeat offenders and individuals engaged in smuggling activity.

Interested parties can submit input to USCG through July 23rd.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bill Nelson

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Announces Four New Senior Leadership Appointments

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Thursday that the agency has made four new additions to its senior leadership team. Shahra Anderson Lambert has been appointed the senior advisor for Engagement. Bale Dalton will serve as the deputy chief of staff. Bryan Gulley has joined NASA as a media relations specialist and Justin Weiss has become the agency’s deputy press secretary. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved