Comcast Business Awarded $102M DISA Contract to Enhance Network Performance; Ken Folderauer Quoted

Ken Folderauer VP of Government Sales Comcast Business

Comcast Business announced on Wednesday that the company has secured a ten-year, $102.8 million contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to improve network performance and manage overall telecommunications costs for the agency’s Defense Information Systems Network (DISN).

“We are honored that DISA has once again selected – and more importantly entrusted – Comcast Business for its important initiative of modernizing its communications infrastructure and enhancing connectivity with its partners across the military’s information network,” said Ken Folderauer, vice president of Government Sales for Comcast Business.

DISA is undergoing a multi-phase process of replacing 17,000 legacy, point-to-point public switched telephone network (PSTN) circuits with Ethernet-based services across seven regions in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia.

Comcast Business will help DISA establish CEGs by delivering its Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) service, which offers a flexible Ethernet solution to meet the Agency’s current and future demands. CEG Region 3 provides DISA with the underlying network infrastructure to enable voice, video, and data services for their mission partners.

“This contract solidifies Comcast Business’ position as a premier provider of communications solutions to government agencies,” Folderauer added.

DISA provides enterprise network and IT infrastructure to support the requirements of the Department of Defense’s more than 40 military services, combatant commands and support organizations worldwide.