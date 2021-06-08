DARPA Demos Drone Interceptor System Under Mobile Force Protection Program; Gregory Avicola Quoted

DARPA Mobile Force Protection

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) demonstrated a multilayer architecture designed to detect and counter small unmanned aerial systems in recent tests at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida as part of DARPA’s Mobile Force Protection program.

The drone interceptor system zeroed in on UAS threats using an X-band radar during the demonstration, DARPA said Monday.

The radar senses UAS threats and pairs drone targets to interceptors via an automated decision engine linked to a command and control system that guides and launches fixed- and rotary-wing interceptors with two types of UAS countermeasures.

“Because we were focusing on protecting mobile assets, the program emphasized solutions with a small footprint in terms of size, weight, and power,” said MFP program manager Gregory Avicola at DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office. “This also allows for more affordable systems and less operators.

Dynetics serves as the primary systems integrator on the MFP program, which seeks to develop an integrated platform of sensors, autonomy and mitigation systems to counter drone threats over military installations and protect mobile assets moving through potentially populated areas.

DARPA said it is collaborating with service branches to transition MFP program technologies into acquisition programs.