DARPA, Dynetics-Led Industry Team to Conduct Next UAV Swarm Demo in Q4

Gremlins Program DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) could further test air launch and recovery of multiple unmanned aerial vehicles with an industry team led by Leidos' Dynetics subsidiary in October or Nov., Military.com reported Friday.

Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, deputy commander of Air Mobility Command, hinted at the next demonstration for DARPA's Gremlins program during a Defense News-hosted event and he said the effort is an example of how a military asset like cargo aircraft can be used for a different mission.

Dynetics bested three other participants to win a contract in 2018 to help DARPA build and fly drones for the third phase of the program.

The Gremlins team conducted its third test flight of X-61A UAVs with the manned C-130 transport aircraft in late 2020 to demonstrate system safety and aerial docking operations.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions performs fabrication, assembly, integration and testing work on the air vehicle as a key member of Dynetics' team.

Military.com quoted Steve Fendley, president of Kratos' unmanned systems division, as saying the government is looking to add mission requirements to the drone swarming concept.