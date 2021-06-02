Dave Tremper: DOD Needs to Change Way of Managing Electronic Protection

Dave Tremper EW Director OSD

Dave Tremper, who oversees electronic warfare from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, said the military needs to treat electronic protection (EP) as a portfolio of features, not systems.

Tremper, who has listed electronic protection among his priorities, said DOD has lesser chances of succeeding in electromagnetic warfare if EP capabilities are managed across different portfolios, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday.

EP technology protects systems from jamming and signal spoofing. EP's absence in electromagnetic spectrum operations distorts the coordination between communications, radar systems and navigation systems, he said.

“If you take EP out of the EMSO conversation, it breaks down because at that point all we’re talking about is electromagnetic attack, electromagnetic support and spectrum management," Tremper stated.