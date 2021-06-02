Unanet

Dave Tremper: DOD Needs to Change Way of Managing Electronic Protection

Nichols Martin June 2, 2021 News, Technology

Dave Tremper: DOD Needs to Change Way of Managing Electronic Protection
Dave Tremper EW Director OSD

Dave Tremper, who oversees electronic warfare from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, said the military needs to treat electronic protection (EP) as a portfolio of features, not systems. 

Tremper, who has listed electronic protection among his priorities, said DOD has lesser chances of succeeding in electromagnetic warfare if EP capabilities are managed across different portfolios, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday.

EP technology protects systems from jamming and signal spoofing. EP's absence in electromagnetic spectrum operations distorts the coordination between communications, radar systems and navigation systems, he said.

“If you take EP out of the EMSO conversation, it breaks down because at that point all we’re talking about is electromagnetic attack, electromagnetic support and spectrum management," Tremper stated.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Stephen LaFleche

IBM Announces Center For Government Cybersecurity; Stephen LaFleche Quoted

IBM announced Wednesday that the company is creating the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity, a collaborative environment focused on assisting federal agencies to address current and future cybersecurity threats. The Center will hold events and support learning, drawing on the company’s cybersecurity expertise from delivering software and managed services to over 17,500 security clients globally.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved