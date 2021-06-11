David Koch: Defense Logistics Agency Eyes Using AI to Predict Item Demands

Artificial Intelligence

David Koch, chief of research and development at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), said DLA will use artificial intelligence to determine an item's demand in supply chain activities, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Koch said at the Federal Drive show that AI has the potential to help the agency predict warfighters' future demand for items that are currently low-demand.

The future demand of currently high-demand items are easier to predict compared to low-demand items. Koch said AI technology may help DLA reduce the prediction gap between high-demand and low-demand items.

The Department of Defense's Joint AI Center (JAIC) will help DLA harness the technology to forecast item demands. The logistics agency also eyes using AI to manage supply chain risks.