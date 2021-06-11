Unanet

David Koch: Defense Logistics Agency Eyes Using AI to Predict Item Demands

Nichols Martin June 11, 2021 News, Technology

David Koch: Defense Logistics Agency Eyes Using AI to Predict Item Demands
Artificial Intelligence

David Koch, chief of research and development at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), said DLA will use artificial intelligence to determine an item's demand in supply chain activities, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Koch said at the Federal Drive show that AI has the potential to help the agency predict warfighters' future demand for items that are currently low-demand.

The future demand of currently high-demand items are easier to predict compared to low-demand items. Koch said AI technology may help DLA reduce the prediction gap between high-demand and low-demand items.

The Department of Defense's Joint AI Center (JAIC) will help DLA harness the technology to forecast item demands. The logistics agency also eyes using AI to manage supply chain risks.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DEVCOM ARL

Army Research Laboratory, University of Texas Create Algorithm Experimentation Platform; Jaime Acosta Quoted

The U.S. Army and its partners from the University of Texas at El Paso have developed an integrated platform designed to help analysts evaluate the performance of cybersecurity algorithms in specific situations. The repeatable experimentation system or RES virtualizes, emulates, simulates and contains algorithms to help analysts run situation-based assessments. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved