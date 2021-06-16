Deltek And AIA Announce New Deltek Specpoint Design Automation Tool

Mike Corkery President

Deltek and AIA announced on Wednesday that the companies are working together to deliver a new solution to the AEC industry this September, called Deltek Specpoint . The new solution is an all-in-one specification and design automation tool that will house AIA MasterSpec.

Deltek Specpoint will assist architects and engineers reduce risks and improve project outcomes with the combination of its novel approach to authoring specifications and the industry-proven content supplied via MasterSpec.

“The strong partnership between AIA and Deltek has elevated the importance of specifications as a strategic asset in the architect’s design process. We’re now seeing the partnership take on a more revolutionary approach with the launch of Specpoint. This application offers architects a better pathway to bring their designs into reality,” commented Robert Ivy , AIA executive vice president and CEO of FAIA.

The companies have a long history of partnering and providing leadership in the architecture and building design industry with MasterSpec, created by The AIA for its members. Deltek and AIA have worked together to deliver MasterSpec and software solutions that position architects with valuable tools for specifying building products and materials.

Deltek Specpoint, home of AIA MasterSpec, will be a cloud-based software solution that will change how product manufacturers and architects and engineers collaborate. Users will be enabled to consciously research and select products, effectively write specs and create project manuals to deliver successful projects.

“For decades, Deltek has been working closely with architecture, engineering and construction firms to deliver the most comprehensive software solutions. Together with AIA, we are looking to the future and empowering those companies on their digital transformation journey,” stated Mike Corkery , Deltek president and CEO.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with AIA and bring the power of Specpoint to market,” concluded Corkery.