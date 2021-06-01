Department of the Air Force Unveils $173.7B Budget Request for FY 2022; John Roth Quoted

John Roth Acting Secretary Dept of the Air Force

The Department of the Air Force proposed a $173.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2022 to help deliver joint lethality and build up the future force. The FY 2022 budget request includes $17.4 billion in funds for the U.S. Space Force and $156.3 billion for the U.S. Air Force, USSF said Friday.

The proposed budget seeks to fund the department’s key modernization efforts including the Advanced Battle Management System, Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent, Next-Generation Air Dominance and Next-Gen Overhead Persistent Infrared missile warning system.

The Air Force’s procurement budget for the coming fiscal year is $22.9 billion to help it acquire F-35, F-15EX Eagle II, MC-130J and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft. The Space Force would see a $456 million increase in its FY 2022 procurement budget to support its acquisition of National Security Space Launch Vehicles and GPS III Follow-On spacecraft.

The department would earmark $11.3 billion for the service’s research, development, testing and evaluation efforts, reflecting a $725 million rise from the current fiscal year. The department requested $66.6 billion for operation and maintenance programs to sustain readiness and fund daily operations.

“This budget starts us on the path necessary to organize, train, and equip the Air and Space Forces to deter and, if necessary, defeat the challenges we anticipate in 2030 and beyond,” said John Roth, acting secretary of the Air Force

“It not only funds the capabilities required today but also where the Department of the Air Force needs to make trade-offs to invest in the capabilities required for future competition,” Roth added.

