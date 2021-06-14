DHS Hosting Event to Find Next Generation of Facial Recognition Technology; Arun Vemury Quoted

Arun Vemury Director BI-TC

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate will host an event in September to assess commercially made facial recognition technologies, Federal News Network reported Friday.

DHS's Biotechnology Rally will assess how these technologies from different companies perform in different environments and challenging scenarios. The event will take place at the Maryland Test Facility, where companies will exhibit their facial recognition systems.

Approximately 600 individuals have volunteered to help DHS test these products. DHS plans to share the event's results with federal stakeholders and foreign security partners.

“We’re looking at trying to optimize the entire system, the entire process, to reduce errors and help people expeditiously get through the screening process,” said Arun Vemury, the director of S&T’s Biometric and Identity Technology Center.