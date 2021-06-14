Unanet

DHS Hosting Event to Find Next Generation of Facial Recognition Technology; Arun Vemury Quoted

Nichols Martin June 14, 2021 News, Technology

DHS Hosting Event to Find Next Generation of Facial Recognition Technology; Arun Vemury Quoted
Arun Vemury Director BI-TC

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate will host an event in September to assess commercially made facial recognition technologies, Federal News Network reported Friday.

DHS's Biotechnology Rally will assess how these technologies from different companies perform in different environments and challenging scenarios. The event will take place at the Maryland Test Facility, where companies will exhibit their facial recognition systems. 

Approximately 600 individuals have volunteered to help DHS test these products. DHS plans to share the event's results with federal stakeholders and foreign security partners.

“We’re looking at trying to optimize the entire system, the entire process, to reduce errors and help people expeditiously get through the screening process,” said Arun Vemury, the director of S&T’s Biometric and Identity Technology Center.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Shift5

Shift5 Adds Three Executives To Leadership Team; Josh Lospinoso Quoted

Shift5 announced on Monday that the data-driven solutions company has added three new senior executives to implement strategies for rapid growth in the future. Ralph Khan will serve as the new chief revenue officer, Matt MacKinnon will be the chief product officer and Egon Rinderer will work as chief technology officer. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved