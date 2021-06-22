DOD Agencies, Space Force Eye Multiorbit Sensor Network for Hypersonic Missile Detection

Multi-Orbit Sensor Network

The U.S. Space Force, Missile Defense Agency and the Department of Defense’s Space Development Agency are pursuing the development of a multiorbit sensor network that can help detect and monitor hypersonic and ballistic missiles, SpaceNews reported Monday.

Some components of the network are in the development phase. The Space Force is advancing the development of a constellation of Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared missile warning satellites through contracts with Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

MDA and SDA are building sensor satellites in low orbits to facilitate detection of moving hypersonic glide vehicles and other weapons systems. MDA expects its tracking satellites to deliver “fire control” data to help zero in on an interceptor weapon needed to bring down the hypersonic missile.

In May, the Space Force selected Raytheon Technologies and Millennium Space Systems to build digital models of sensors for its future constellation of missile warning satellites in medium Earth orbits. Such sensors could be potentially integrated into the country’s layered system for missile defense that includes maritime, space and ground sensors.

