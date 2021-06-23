DOE Awards $61M to Nuclear Energy Tech Projects; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has chosen 99 nuclear energy-focused technology research and development projects to receive grants worth more than $61 million combined, with U.S. universities getting $58 million of the total amount.

DOE said Tuesday it made the funding awards to support the White House's 2035 clean electricity and 2050 net-zero carbon emission goals.

Ninety-three university-led projects will focus on exploring approaches to modernize the nuclear energy systems in the country and ensure the safe storage of radioactive waste materials.

Four funded efforts will center on the development of digital tools and advanced materials to increase nuclear reactor resiliency, the department added.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said DOE also supports "the scientists and engineers who are developing and deploying the next generation of advanced nuclear technologies that will slash the amount of carbon pollution, create good-paying energy jobs, and realize our carbon-free goals."

The department will finance the projects through its Nuclear Energy University Program, Nuclear Energy Enabling Technologies effort and the Nuclear Science User Facilities initiative.

The awards will bring the total amount of funds DOE has invested in competitive nuclear and clean energy research opportunities since 2009 to more than $863 million.