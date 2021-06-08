DOE Commences Effort to Reduce Clean Hydrogen Costs; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled an effort to accelerate the implementation of reliable clean energy by reducing clean hydrogen costs. DOE said Monday the first part of its Energy Earthshots initiative, titled Hydrogen Shot, aims to drive down clean hydrogen costs by 80 percent over a decade, from $5 per kilogram to $1 per kg.

The department expects this effort to address climate-related issues and help the U.S. government achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“The Energy Earthshots are an all-hands-on-deck call for innovation, collaboration and acceleration of our clean energy economy by tackling the toughest remaining barriers to quickly deploy emerging clean energy technologies at scale,” said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy.

The effort provides a framework that would guide how the U.S. would achieve the cost reduction goal. DOE also seeks information on greenhouse gases, environmental justice, hydrogen production and other specific topics related to hydrogen cost reduction. Interested parties may submit input through July 7th.