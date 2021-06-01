Unanet

DOE, DHS to Jointly Address Climate Issues via Carbon Reduction; Kelly Speakes-Backman Quoted

Nichols Martin June 1, 2021 News, Technology

Kelly Speakes-Backman Acting Assistant Sec. DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have partnered to jointly mitigate climate-driven issues at DHS facilities. The partnership establishes a framework that would guide joint climate mitigation efforts between the two departments, DOE said Thursday. 

DOE’s Federal Energy Management Program will offer training and technical assistance to reduce the carbon emissions of DHS operations. Efforts will include the implementation of electric federal vehicles across homeland security activities.

“Through this strategic partnership, DOE and DHS are modeling the administration’s government-wide approach to strengthen our national security posture, leverage innovative technologies and protect the American people from the worst effects of the climate crisis," said Kelly Speakes-Backman, acting assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy at DOE.

