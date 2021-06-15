Unanet

DOE National Lab Develops Cyber Decoy Tech to Trick Hackers; Thomas Edgar Quoted

Nichols Martin June 15, 2021 News, Technology

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has produced the technology designed to trick hackers into thinking they are successful in disrupting target networks. 

PNNL said on June 2nd that its Shadow Figment cybersecurity platform uses artificial intelligence to deceive attackers and have them attack a real-time decoy. Shadow Figment is designed to protect the electric grid, water systems and other forms of physical infrastructure from cyber threats.

“Our intention is to make interactions seem realistic so that if someone is interacting with our decoy, we keep them involved, giving our defenders extra time to respond,” said Thomas Edgar, a cybersecurity researcher with PNNL and the lead for Shadow Figment's development.

The laboratory is working to patent Shadow Figment and has licensed Attivo Networks to commercialize the technology. Edgar and his team published their research findings on the Journal of Information Warfare.

