Unanet

FDA Encourages NIST to Consider Importance of 3rd-Party Software in Device Security

Nichols Martin June 15, 2021 News, Technology

FDA Encourages NIST to Consider Importance of 3rd-Party Software in Device Security
Food and Drug Administration

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to consider third-party software as a critical factor to the safety of a device, Nextgov reported Monday.

FDA said these third-party products must be classified as critical software if they are vital to a device's safety and support a device's definition. NIST held a virtual workshop on June 2nd and 3rd to align with a presidential Executive Order on federal cybersecurity, which tasks NIST to consult with other sectors on the matter. 

The event gathered input in the form of position papers on standards, tools and best practices that could strengthen the security of the software supply chain. The standards agency invited government, industry and academia to take part in the workshop.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Atlas Research

Atlas Research, Prometheus Federal Services Joint Venture Secures Potential $1B VA Contract For IT Architecture

Titan Alpha, a joint venture between Prometheus Federal Services (PFS) and Atlas Research, announced on Tuesday it secured a potential $1 billion 10-year contract to support the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research and Development (ORD) in achieving an integrated research enterprise architecture. The contract was awarded on the VHA Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) contract.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved