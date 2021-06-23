Former CISA Director Christopher Krebs Joins SentinelOne Advisory Board; COO Nicholas Warner Quoted

Christopher Krebs Advisory Board Member SentinelOne

Christopher Krebs, the former director of Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been named the first advisory board member for SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, the company announced Wednesday.

SentinelOne is bringing a proactive and innovative approach to cybersecurity that organizations in the public and private sector really need,” said Krebs. “Traditional, human-powered approaches and solutions are struggling to match the pace of the increasingly automated threat.

Joining the SentinelOne Advisory Board allows me to continue helping organizations not just defend against today’s threats, but also become more resilient and anticipate tomorrow’s risks, and I could not be more excited.”

Krebs will bring his expertise in national security and cybersecurity to assist SentinelOne in its efforts to protect federal, national, and enterprise organizations against ransomware and the evolving threat landscape.

Krebs’s experience and perspective will be valuable as SentinelOne continues to innovate its solutions. Krebs comes to SentinelOne after an extensive career leading cybersecurity programs at renowned public and private organizations, including federal agencies such as CISA, DHS and industry staples like Microsoft.

“Today’s ransomware attacks permeate nearly every aspect of our lives: every industry, geography, and business is at risk. Every week we uncover new devastating attacks that combine extortion, data theft, and business disruption,” said SentinelOne COO Nicholas Warner. “Few have more direct public and private sector experience in the battle against ransomware and advanced threats than Chris Krebs. We’re proud to have him join our advisory board.”